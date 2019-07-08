Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $303.63 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Cut Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $698,324

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 2,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $229.28. About 824,757 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89 million, down from 6.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 5.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Cheddar: SCOOP: Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate digital payments for its two bill…; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – REFILE-Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.67 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 5,154 shares to 46,969 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,039 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.74 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.