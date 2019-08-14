Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $230.31 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position Held by Pictet & Cie Europe Sa

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 151,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 146,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $262.19. About 1.56 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Becker Capital has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 10,009 shares. Destination Wealth reported 1.55% stake. Alps Advsr invested in 16,084 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 110,454 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Yhb Advisors reported 0.59% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Invsts holds 0.03% or 994,300 shares. South Dakota Council owns 24,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 8,225 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 18,493 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 37,673 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares to 33,807 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mathes Company holds 15,632 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0% or 120 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 1,085 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 12,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Castleark Ltd Company owns 1.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 128,068 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gam Ag invested in 0.24% or 23,228 shares. Arrow Finance Corp invested in 0% or 30 shares. Whale Rock Capital Ltd Llc has invested 3.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glaxis Management Ltd holds 8,420 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 2,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank has 109 shares. Cap Investors reported 0.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.