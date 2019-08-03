Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $61.40 Million; Bahl & Gaynor Boosted Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) as Market Valuation Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 396,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536.04M, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83 million shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 83,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 63,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03 million shares traded or 130.46% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 1,333 shares. Moreover, Victory Inc has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,209 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 4,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 5,278 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kanawha Management Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.41% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 23,231 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 1.57M shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Communication Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 781,666 shares. Pitcairn Communication holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 18,143 shares. Main Street Ltd Llc reported 3,450 shares stake. Huntington Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 9,145 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eastern Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,087 shares. Great Lakes invested in 0.02% or 4,690 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,753 shares to 251,628 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,366 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 4,000 shares.