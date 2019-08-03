Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $160.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Baupost Group Has Upped Its Holding by $4.91 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 651,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 billion, down from 741,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 869,482 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. Shares for $538,736 were sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, February 11. DOBMEIER ERIC bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 274,229 shares stake. Parametric Port Ltd Co invested in 0% or 9,607 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,145 shares stake. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 159 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Com reported 175,000 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 54,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 89,778 shares. 14,276 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 34,900 shares. American International Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Blackrock Incorporated holds 3.48 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37,810 shares. Maverick Cap owns 0.46% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 870,764 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Lc invested in 1,135 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,669 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 2.66% or 20,227 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington State Bank reported 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,616 are held by Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company. Spectrum Management reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endowment Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,782 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,089 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 12.08% or 15,839 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs invested in 5,473 shares or 4.67% of the stock. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 2.83% or 3,656 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York stated it has 31,764 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30 million shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $170.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.