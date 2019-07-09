Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.78 Million; Market Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $201.25. About 13.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 570,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.64M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $168.6. About 9.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video)

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh has invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howard owns 154,981 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 1.79% or 33,498 shares. Finance Advisory reported 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 42,257 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability stated it has 49,166 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,324 shares. 18,298 were reported by Argentiere Ag. Rdl invested in 21,956 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Utah Retirement has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has invested 3.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.08% stake. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Management Lc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regal Limited Liability Com holds 1.35% or 34,932 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.