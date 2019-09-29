Lone Pine Capital Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $39.77 Million; Farmstead Capital Management Cut Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $10.20 Million; Stock Price Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 235,328 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995.63 million, up from 5.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 394,369 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $360.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 548,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 34,208 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 7,308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 140,681 shares. Whittier holds 933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gru reported 4,878 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Beck Capital Management Limited Com owns 60,762 shares. Freshford Capital Management Ltd holds 827,759 shares or 9.53% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc has 9,927 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 3,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 0% or 12,306 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,762 shares. 65,997 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Hennessy owns 2.21% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 673,917 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 400 shares.