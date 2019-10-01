Lone Pine Capital Decreased Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Market Value Declined; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Trimmed by $405,000

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615.22 million, down from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 983,904 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,290 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 1.26 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

