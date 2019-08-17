Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $303.63 Million; Market Value Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Position in Cooper Cos (COO) Cut as Share Value Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 16,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $335.38. About 202,722 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89M, down from 6.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook user sues over data breach scandal; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Female factor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has invested 7.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sei owns 958,025 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 2.72M shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware owns 11,282 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 1.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 272,279 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 2.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 256,688 shares. Birinyi holds 9,250 shares. Westpac Banking owns 757,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 61,792 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everett Harris & Communications Ca reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tremblant holds 3.6% or 373,561 shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 104,398 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Llc has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 76,446 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30 million shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.53 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,863 shares to 131,361 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).