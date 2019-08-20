Lone Pine Capital Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $103.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed by $4.89 Million Its Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 570,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.64 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 6.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 82,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 8.63 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514.83 million, down from 8.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 356,002 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $712.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 262,215 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Caprock has invested 0.08% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Panagora Asset has 0.32% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.22 million shares. 79,813 were accumulated by Sg Americas Lc. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 18 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,203 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.12% or 1.30M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 20,046 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Co has invested 0.52% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 4,983 shares. Colorado-based Amg Natl Bancorp has invested 1.16% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). National Inv Wi holds 1.87% or 28,568 shares. 10,841 are held by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $310.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.