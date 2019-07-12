Lone Pine Capital Cut Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $39.85 Million; As Cott Que (COT) Share Value Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Boosted Its Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 227,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.93M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.81M, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $198.88. About 124,768 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 41,226 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. $764,701 worth of stock was bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26. $499,004 worth of stock was bought by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,512 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 299,219 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 505,938 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 5,657 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 250,657 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 936,651 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com has 1.4% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 4.02M shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 59,265 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 81,113 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Company accumulated 10,100 shares. 349,630 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 21,642 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citadel Limited Liability holds 441,172 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

