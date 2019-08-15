Lone Pine Capital Cut By $35.98 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Bankwell Financial Group Has 1.69 Sentiment

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 153,100 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 2.79M shares with $657.26 million value, down from 2.94M last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold their stakes in Bankwell Financial Group. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.80 million shares, up from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bankwell Financial Group in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63M worth of stock. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 2.25% above currents $271.89 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $30500 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Susquehanna maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $255 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments Company reported 7,791 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 19,255 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 110,821 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.71% or 326,040 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 895 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 28,954 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 183,929 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,466 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Long Island Limited Com holds 1.41% or 46,322 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mngmt Pro has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eqis Cap Inc reported 27,707 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 3,467 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors

Endicott Management Co holds 18.13% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for 635,404 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 698,157 shares or 16.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 3.65% invested in the company for 70,592 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 84,202 shares.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $196.50 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.