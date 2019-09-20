Lone Pine Capital Continues to Hold Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Bank Of Hawaii Position in Astrazeneca (AZN) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (AZN) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 59,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 75,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Astrazeneca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.64 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Tagrisso Approved by FDA As First-Line Treatment; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.93M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833.86 million, up from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.84M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $579.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19M shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 1.28% or 27,617 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guggenheim Ltd holds 267,933 shares. 7,716 are held by Wms Prtn Lc. Cleararc Capital has 9,634 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com reported 6,308 shares. First Republic Management owns 264,680 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 11,921 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 120,344 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith & reported 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crestwood Group Limited Liability Com owns 99,538 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 13,681 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,200 shares to 27,808 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (SPY).

