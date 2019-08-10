Lone Pine Capital Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $109.73 Million; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position Has Upped by Shellback Capital Lp

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,051 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 35,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 234,300 shares. Ashford Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 450 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 298 shares. Davidson Kempner Management LP reported 26,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 14,496 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Llc holds 419 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt owns 4,426 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 800 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 122,703 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 53,339 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sandler Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 4,180 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.45% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 682,878 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 32,100 shares to 321,396 shares, valued at $560.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 3.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.44M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

