Lone Pine Capital Boosted Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Boosted Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) stake by 102.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag acquired 62,414 shares as Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH)’s stock rose 1.86%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 123,083 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 60,669 last quarter. Senior Housing Properties Trus now has $2.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 804,229 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 89.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc acquired 5.86M shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 12.43M shares with $536.12 million value, up from 6.57M last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 1.45 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE

Among 5 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 1.13% above currents $52.08 stock price. D.R. Horton had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16.

