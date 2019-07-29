London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE) Stock Rating Maintained by Deutsche Bank; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding

Today, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their Hold rating on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE)‘s stock in an analyst note sent to investors and clients.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 67.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 14,074 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 6,872 shares with $287,000 value, down from 20,946 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $104.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 2.75M shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A’; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 29/05/2018 – GSK ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY COPD; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Takes 19.9% Stake in Orchard Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 7.49 BLN RUPEES VS 7.84 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 06/04/2018 – Adaptimmune to Present Two Posters at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:GlaxoSmithKline To Buy Novartis Healthcare Stake; 22/03/2018 – That has strengthened the hand of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which has struggled with a scarcity of promising new drugs in its pipeline; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO GSK VIIV – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 12.78 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 23,419 shares to 44,095 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 31,646 shares and now owns 77,319 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

The stock increased 14.53% or GBX 824 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6496. About 579,318 shares traded. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. London Stock Exchange Group PLC has GBX 6340 highest and GBX 4400 lowest target. GBX 5398.33’s average target is -16.90% below currents GBX 6496 stock price. London Stock Exchange Group PLC had 24 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Berenberg initiated London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) on Monday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 24 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. The company has market cap of 22.72 billion GBP. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other divisions. It has a 47.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, which is a EuropeÂ’s fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.