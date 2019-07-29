London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Deutsche Bank; Party City (PCTY) Sentiment Is 1.66

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE) stock Hold was maintained by Deutsche Bank in an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 29 July.

Party City Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 68 decreased and sold stock positions in Party City Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Party City Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 58 Increased: 59 New Position: 54.

The stock increased 1.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 125,397 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 55,533 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 524,593 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 668,495 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 176,375 shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 140.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71 million for 382.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. The company has market cap of 22.82 billion GBP. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other divisions. It has a 47.99 P/E ratio. The firm operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, which is a EuropeÂ’s fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

