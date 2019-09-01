London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Stake in Bruker (BRKR) as Market Value Rose; Palestra Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Take (TTWO)

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 24,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 419,814 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, down from 444,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 767,455 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv holds 6,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 440 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 6,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,770 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 309 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.57% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Trexquant Lp holds 66,732 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 67,542 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 65,228 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 9,500 shares.

