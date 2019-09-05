London Co Of Virginia Stake in Newmarket (NEU) Cut as Shares Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Held by Stone Run Capital Llc

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 815,520 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 85,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 727,017 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.21M, down from 812,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $485.64. About 17,127 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jlb And Assocs has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 89 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 269 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Td Asset Inc reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 983 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) or 900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 14,430 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited invested in 468 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 26,189 shares. 1,933 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mngmt L P. Earnest Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU).

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 39,977 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $81.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Baillie Gifford & Com holds 0.41% or 5.08M shares. Rudman Errol M owns 19,500 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Pacific Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cibc Mkts invested in 0% or 5,900 shares. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,156 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 10,610 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 23 are owned by Jnba Financial Advsr. Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 131,800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Run Limited Liability Company reported 48,583 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.