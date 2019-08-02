London Co Of Virginia Stake in Carnival (CCL) Upped by $9.34 Million; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Stake by $1.65 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 186,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6.91M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.26M, up from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.02M shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 322,583 shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 253,371 shares. 8,399 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 21,450 are owned by Citigroup. Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 54,225 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 155 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,254 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 28,516 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 97,409 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Assocs reported 9,332 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 89,994 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 111,196 shares. Perritt Capital Inc holds 40,500 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rudolph Tech -12% after lowering Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rudolph Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 95,110 shares to 65,231 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 225,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,605 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 9,600 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $231.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,939 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% or 781,229 shares in its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 10.3% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 5,706 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,046 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 72,844 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 4,821 shares. First Natl Trust Communication reported 20,080 shares stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 19,012 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jefferies Ltd accumulated 44,766 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt LP holds 10,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).