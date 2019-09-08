London Co Of Virginia Raised Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $10.20 Million; Element Capital Management Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding as Shares Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 90.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 124,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 13,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, down from 137,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.73 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 212,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.53M, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10,631 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 21,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Mngmt Ltd holds 0.6% or 203,924 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 7,740 shares. 8,413 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com. Clover Ltd Partnership holds 25,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 46,836 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 93,462 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ameritas Invest Inc stated it has 3,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Inc reported 0.01% stake. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 10,148 shares. Holderness Communications has invested 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mackenzie Corporation reported 8,823 shares stake. Wedge Management L Lp Nc reported 15,583 shares. 13,496 were reported by Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 5.23M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.65 million for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 39,559 shares to 785,078 shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 19,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,379 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6.04M shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 6,896 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc has 1.13M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan Com reported 5,911 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc owns 22,604 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated has 5,675 shares. Kamunting Street Mngmt LP invested in 6.11% or 105,000 shares. Denali Limited Liability Co holds 3.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 465,700 shares. Avenir Corporation, -based fund reported 27,404 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Snow Management Limited Partnership invested in 7,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 102,344 shares.