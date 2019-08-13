London Co Of Virginia Lowered Service Intl (SCI) Stake by $779,120; Share Value Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Its Kohl’s (KSS) Stake by $1.17 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 19,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, down from 292,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 292,011 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Kohl’s (KSS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 17,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 674,860 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.41M, up from 657,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Kohl’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 3.69M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 227,708 shares to 782,667 shares, valued at $93.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,989 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Port Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields holds 0.07% or 135,366 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0% or 17,258 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 6.30M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc has 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hills Bankshares & Company accumulated 0.09% or 4,912 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.04% stake. First Midwest Retail Bank Division accumulated 8,178 shares. Savant Cap Lc stated it has 3,228 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cornerstone Inv Partners Lc has 17,683 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 54,418 were accumulated by Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 274,618 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $158.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 141,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

