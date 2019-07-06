London Co Of Virginia Lowered Its Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Value Rose; As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Cut Its Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 536,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 133,040 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 886,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.54 million, down from 905,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.97B for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 186,835 shares to 6.91 million shares, valued at $350.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 212,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $19.48M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,572 shares to 32,979 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 700,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).