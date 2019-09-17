London Co Of Virginia Lifted Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by $5.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $11.35 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.83M, up from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 35.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 37,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 809,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.82M, up from 772,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 283,878 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 35,121 shares to 692,975 shares, valued at $325.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,709 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock.