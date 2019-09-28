London Co Of Virginia Lifted Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $512,120; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $355,696

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 25,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.28 million, up from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 20,373 shares to 292,747 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,972 shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.