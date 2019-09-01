London Co Of Virginia Increased Its Holding in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) by $5.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Cut Position by $793,422 as Share Price Rose

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 118,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 199,906 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 177,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 181,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,908 were accumulated by Bath Savings Trust Com. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 116,154 shares. 141,094 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Halsey Incorporated Ct invested in 136,657 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 626,158 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Invsts invested in 1.52% or 12,695 shares. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,840 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Mangement has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank accumulated 5.18M shares. The Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 209,875 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 1.19 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 47,877 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. 2.88 million were accumulated by Retirement Sys Of Alabama.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 65,129 shares to 585,751 shares, valued at $34.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 30,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,510 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 24,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dean Mngmt holds 25,475 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 2,906 shares. Invesco reported 58,917 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca owns 18,339 shares. 253,497 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 5,000 shares. 9,818 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 56 were accumulated by Mcf Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has 421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,895 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 630,444 shares. Phocas Financial owns 196,005 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 137,760 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $175.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).