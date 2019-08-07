London Co Of Virginia Increased Alleghany Del (Y) Position By $3.45 Million; Shorts at Top Ships (TOPS) Lowered By 16.56%

London Co Of Virginia increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 5,644 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 190,387 shares with $116.59M value, up from 184,743 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.65B valuation. The stock increased 6.12% or $42.52 during the last trading session, reaching $737.69. About 155,687 shares traded or 76.35% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M

Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) had a decrease of 16.56% in short interest. TOPS’s SI was 479,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.56% from 574,200 shares previously. With 559,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s short sellers to cover TOPS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.35. About 206,589 shares traded. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has declined 61.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TOPS News: 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 30/03/2018 – Top Ships – Annual Report 20F Summary Looks Favorable For Investors; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Cap Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Effecting a 1-For-10 Reverse Stk Split; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 22/03/2018 TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Capital Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.09 million. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 266,903 shares to 2.84 million valued at $193.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 18,045 shares and now owns 886,964 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 464 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 41,738 shares. 154,551 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Ltd. 1,999 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Veritable LP holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 3,295 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Comm Ltd Llc owns 498 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 37 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corp holds 1,388 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,082 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 49 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Manufacturers Life The holds 23,605 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity. Tyler Lauren M bought 1,485 shares worth $992,885.