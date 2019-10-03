London Co Of Virginia Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Raised by $5.53 Million; Hartford Financial Management Increased Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 119.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 3.40M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 37,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 809,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.82M, up from 772,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 546,997 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.04M shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $128.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 263,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Lci Inds.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

