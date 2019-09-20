London Co Of Virginia Holding in Carmax (KMX) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Oge Energy (OGE) Valuation Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Cut Its Holding

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 192,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.10M, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.29M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 44,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 209,333 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91 million, down from 254,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 831,633 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R holds 7,382 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 41,471 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 29,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Bank De has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Fincl Counselors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Rockland Trust Co reported 0.14% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 359,769 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.04% or 13,499 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 51,311 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 173 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 1.66% or 102,589 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 22,997 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $75.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 410,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $222.23M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.