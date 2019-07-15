London Co Of Virginia Holding in Ball (BLL) Has Decreased by $17.43 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Rose, Hmi Capital Has Decreased Position by $44.18 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 305,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,514 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28M, down from 967,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 1.43M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92M, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.93. About 609,552 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Lc has invested 0.7% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 36,587 are held by Dorsey Wright & Assoc. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 12,980 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 396,400 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 27,946 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.09% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 7,829 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 104,018 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 114 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 63,458 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America stated it has 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 338,380 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 5,030 shares. Sei Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 245,797 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 137,764 shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.60 million for 26.68 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A had sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06 million on Wednesday, February 13. Fisher Daniel William also sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 141,564 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $215.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Autodesk, Inc. Has Risen 31.3% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Autodesk Analysts Talk Growth Drivers After Investor Day – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk Doubles Down on the Construction Industry – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.9% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Park Avenue Secs accumulated 1,480 shares. Davenport Ltd Company has invested 0.54% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Voya Inv Lc holds 115,731 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Company owns 3,523 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brinker holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 61,604 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 16,895 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oz Ltd Partnership reported 1.25% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 141,429 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 29,123 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 39,293 shares. Farmers Financial Bank owns 203 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 5,297 are held by Cleararc Incorporated. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.24% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 30,570 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 131.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.