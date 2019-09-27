London Co Of Virginia Has Upped Its Position in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by $5.53 Million; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 156,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 777,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.93M, up from 620,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 2.43 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 37,093 shares as the company's stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 809,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.82M, up from 772,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 421,986 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 8,246 shares to 36,519 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 8,545 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 94,954 shares. 108,648 were accumulated by Sei Invests. 383,693 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 6.35 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 28,919 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 777,817 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 16,241 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Company has 384,669 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.54M are held by Vanguard Gru. 294,363 were reported by Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability. Suntrust Banks holds 1,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 43,979 are held by Citigroup. Jane Street Lc invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated owns 26,009 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.04% stake. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 14,702 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Comerica Financial Bank owns 43,535 shares. Westpac Banking has 3,979 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 35,556 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,913 shares to 902,773 shares, valued at $70.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

