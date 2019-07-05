London Co Of Virginia Has Upped Cintas (CTAS) Holding By $3.79 Million; LTC Properties (LTC) Has 1.19 Sentiment

LTC Properties Inc (LTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 96 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 81 sold and reduced holdings in LTC Properties Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 29.33 million shares, down from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LTC Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 67 Increased: 70 New Position: 26.

London Co Of Virginia increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 18,762 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 219,221 shares with $44.31 million value, up from 200,459 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $24.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $238.6. About 292,567 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc holds 22,400 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 101,610 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,691 shares. Whitnell has 700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 6,053 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield accumulated 15 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,834 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Lc owns 21,759 shares. Everence Cap has 1,634 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.16% or 3,090 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.19% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 16,169 shares. Principal Financial Inc owns 130,079 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. $604,920 worth of stock was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. FROOMAN THOMAS E also sold $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Thursday, February 14.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 34,170 shares to 918 valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 74,327 shares and now owns 6.80 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $163 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. for 446,616 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 39,460 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 12,796 shares. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,812 shares.

Analysts await LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. LTC’s profit will be $29.68M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by LTC Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.