London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed By $35.75 Million Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding; Fuel Tech (FTEK) Sellers Decreased By 50.61% Their Shorts

London Co Of Virginia increased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 186,835 shares to 6.91M valued at $350.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 15,344 shares and now owns 166,512 shares. Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 4,650 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 14,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James And reported 24,803 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.22% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Advisory Service Limited Co stated it has 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,531 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Voya Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 56,630 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 2,029 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 25,157 shares. Century Cos owns 570,294 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 74,538 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, May 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 4 report.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $18,225 activity. ARNONE VINCENT J bought $18,225 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.85 million. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.