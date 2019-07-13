London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Mbia (MBI) Stake; Eaton Vance Management Increased Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position By $1.97 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased Mbia Inc (MBI) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia sold 230,683 shares as Mbia Inc (MBI)’s stock declined 5.98%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 3.88 million shares with $36.98 million value, down from 4.11M last quarter. Mbia Inc now has $861.22M valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 951,614 shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60

Eaton Vance Management increased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 408.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 20,350 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 4.33%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 25,330 shares with $2.46 million value, up from 4,980 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 314,749 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 14,000 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Headinvest Limited Co reported 0.16% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 266,909 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 78,619 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.04 million shares. Argent Trust holds 0.02% or 19,435 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment holds 1.53 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 22,966 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 380 shares. Fil Ltd owns 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 25,564 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,190 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 59,000 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 6,661 shares.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Big Mistakes: Bill Ackman – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Big Mistakes: John Paulson – GuruFocus.com” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia increased Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 98,602 shares to 3.74M valued at $123.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) stake by 118,958 shares and now owns 1.88M shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was raised too.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Sours on More Regional Banks With Fresh Analyst Downgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 50,588 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Burney holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 56,039 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.31% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% or 9,829 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 1,880 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 22,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,775 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Mngmt Inc has invested 6.15% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Co Bancorporation invested in 17,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 3,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 4,573 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.