London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Ball (BLL) Position as Market Value Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding by $426,532 as Stock Price Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 856,840 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 305,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 661,514 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28M, down from 967,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 643,466 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 04/05/2018 – Saga of the Toxic Ball Fields; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated invested in 1.30M shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 105,492 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 61,100 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 225,000 shares. Thomas White Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 2.03M shares. Chilton Investment Company Lc stated it has 6.22% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.16% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 352,195 shares. Bailard owns 40,780 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.25% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Corsair Cap Mngmt LP holds 3.8% or 213,707 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 2.32M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 562,021 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,352 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $225.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 24,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,494 shares to 98,998 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,596 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 28,847 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 10,226 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 17,230 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Azimuth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 7,236 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 5,246 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 15,714 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 5,079 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 215,622 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 52,480 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dearborn Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 533 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).