London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Holding By $32.49 Million; United Community Financial Has 1.3 Sentiment

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 52 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in United Community Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 30.62 million shares, up from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 81.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia sold 204,358 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 46,876 shares with $7.49 million value, down from 251,234 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $46.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. for 243,148 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 707,319 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 108,274 shares.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 72,008 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $458.58 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

