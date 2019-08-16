London Co Of Virginia Has Lifted Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Stock Value Declined; As Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Rose, Tributary Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.27 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 180,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 471,421 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.52M, up from 291,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 1.83 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 141,702 shares as the company's stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 635,249 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,400 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Minnesota Region CEO Jeff Hawkins to retire from Old National; new regional leadership team announced – GlobeNewswire" on December 04, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 0.22% or 479,823 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 110,497 shares. Sit Inv Assoc invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) or 871,408 shares. Heartland reported 458,995 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 3,051 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.08% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 73,105 shares. Bessemer Incorporated reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 57,507 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 231,445 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 712 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 22,250 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited holds 1.65% or 350,000 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, DBD, LB and JE – GlobeNewswire" on August 02, 2019

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.