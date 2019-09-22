London Co Of Virginia Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Holding By $921,576; Parke Bancorp (PKBK)’s Sentiment Is 3.08

London Co Of Virginia increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 21,432 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 4.95 million shares with $214.23 million value, up from 4.92 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $202.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 30.41 million shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 37 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold their holdings in Parke Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 7.75 million shares, up from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Parke Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 74,823 shares to 519,600 valued at $119.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Versum Matls Inc stake by 368,340 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was made by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.63% or 7.24 million shares. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.38M shares. Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covington Capital Management has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Natl Bank reported 120,089 shares stake. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spc Fincl stated it has 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc invested in 1.07% or 26,853 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northside Management holds 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14,346 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.01% stake. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4.41 million shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 0.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 294,541 shares. Fagan Assocs reported 6,056 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 10.85% above currents $36.69 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, April 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $48 target.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $245.04 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.

It closed at $22.75 lastly. It is up 2.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. for 220,865 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 215,950 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.67% invested in the company for 449,965 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.33% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,061 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity.

