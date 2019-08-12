London Co Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Cme Group Has 1 Sentiment

London Co Of Virginia increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 2,283 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 433,006 shares with $83.09M value, up from 430,723 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $226.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $207.15. About 1.73M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cme Group Inc (CME) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 318 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 318 cut down and sold their stakes in Cme Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 282.94 million shares, down from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cme Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 36 to 18 for a decrease of 18. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 265 Increased: 228 New Position: 90.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $212.24. About 845,372 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.00 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 18.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny owns 889,560 shares or 10.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iron Financial Llc has 10.15% invested in the company for 97,486 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 6.48% in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,491 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Frontier accumulated 3,890 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 21,032 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Columbia Asset Management invested 2.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.1% or 81,687 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aqr Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 1.79M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Schroder Investment Gru has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.30M shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 613 shares. Armistice Cap has invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co owns 0.92% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,955 shares. Roundview Cap Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Somerset holds 1.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 14,765 shares.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 33,666 shares to 3.04M valued at $252.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 34,528 shares and now owns 2.58 million shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.