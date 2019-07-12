London Co Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Holding in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) by $3.42 Million as Stock Declined; Founders Capital Management Increased Carmax (KMX) Stake by $4.50 Million; Valuation Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 522,937 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 136,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.75M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 68,229 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 0.56% stake. Logan Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.1% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Trust LP owns 65,476 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Vision Inc reported 36,765 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.99% or 528,767 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 3,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 55,947 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Putnam Invs invested in 0.01% or 88,151 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 29,894 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (NYSE:SWJ) by 17,080 shares to 61,946 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $287,091 activity.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,828 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $340.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 166,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,448 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 66,973 shares. Reinhart Prtn Inc owns 307,725 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 48,953 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 181,894 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 161,489 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 13,030 shares. Moreover, Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 710 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 59,628 shares stake. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Becker Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Shell Asset Management invested in 24,918 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 54,160 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).