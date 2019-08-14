London Co Of Virginia Has Boosted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding; Foundry Partners Trimmed Hillenbrand (HI) Stake by $1.47 Million as Share Value Declined

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 187.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 170,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 261,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.64 million, up from 91,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 78,304 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 35,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 185,535 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 221,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 242,071 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc has 62,246 shares. Clarkston Llc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 26,500 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 23,285 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 96,148 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Stanley owns 18,878 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 42,560 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 75,625 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com owns 153,579 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 40,515 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 7,025 shares to 171,606 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 42,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

