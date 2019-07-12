London Co Of Virginia Cut Target (TGT) Stake by $717,600; Market Valuation Declined; As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Share Price Declined, Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake by $342,070

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.60 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 4.91 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 2.16 million shares traded or 53.69% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 5,644 shares to 190,387 shares, valued at $116.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Target Apologizes For ‘Frustrating Shopping Experience’ Over Weekend – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: FedEx Still Poised to Deliver Growth, But Not Overnight – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $806.55 million for 13.43 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,430 shares to 110,686 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).