London Co Of Virginia Cut Post Hldgs (POST) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) as Stock Value Declined

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 853,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.42 million, down from 864,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.19. About 482,198 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 7.23M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 843,500 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc. Ameriprise reported 288,592 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 23,297 shares. Freshford Capital Mgmt owns 5.52% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 263,197 shares. 2,870 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,360 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 18,158 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 340,267 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Waratah Advisors Ltd reported 0.24% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Principal Financial Gp invested in 294,353 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 2,004 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 15,904 shares.

