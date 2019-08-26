London Co Of Virginia Cut Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position; Banbury Partners Boosted Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake

London Co Of Virginia decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia sold 34,528 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 2.58 million shares with $221.26 million value, down from 2.61M last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 165,212 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Banbury Partners Llc increased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 4,428 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 124,404 shares with $33.79 million value, up from 119,976 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $10.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $345.94. About 55,753 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 4.87% above currents $109.66 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by M Partners.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. On Friday, August 16 Debbink Dirk J bought $19,965 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 182 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank has 2.24% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 169,622 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 4,260 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 298,830 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 1,667 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 256,894 are owned by Pnc Services Grp Inc. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 142,963 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 83,814 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 0.74% or 7,926 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 22,755 shares. Peninsula Asset Management accumulated 41,702 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

London Co Of Virginia increased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 15,344 shares to 166,512 valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 45,389 shares and now owns 539,503 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp has $31000 highest and $300 lowest target. $305’s average target is -11.83% below currents $345.94 stock price. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FICO in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,300 are held by Sandler Capital. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 4,240 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 4,815 shares. 27,694 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 1,311 shares. Natixis stated it has 10,822 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 565 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 72,433 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,894 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 32,542 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,086 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 72,067 shares.