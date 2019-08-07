Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Stake in Kb Home (Put) (KBH); Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined While Samlyn Capital Trimmed Its Position by $29.63 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Kb Home (Put) (KBH) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 997,500 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 697,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kb Home (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 1.44 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 259,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 258,341 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, down from 518,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 1.00 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civeo Corp Cda by 475,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,278 shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 23,060 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 200,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital holds 337,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 136,337 shares. Tcw Grp holds 0.03% or 143,983 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 2.82M shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Citigroup reported 104,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 100,627 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Benjamin F Edwards Communications Incorporated holds 2,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 30,803 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 51,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,149 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf invested in 0% or 1,949 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 75,936 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America stated it has 485 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 308,067 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 3,084 were reported by Ameritas Investment Inc. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.2% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 267,257 shares. Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Hawaiian Bank has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5,641 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company accumulated 44,307 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bamco New York stated it has 213,708 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

