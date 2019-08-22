Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Sprint (Put) (S) Holding by $1.60 Million; Stock Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47 million, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $220.83. About 1.18 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. It is down 33.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT CEO COMMENTS ON POSSIBLE DIVESTITURES AS DEAL CONDITION; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 70th Annual Meeting Plenary Session with Additional Imaging Data; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sprint Corporation (S) Investors; 30/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Son loosens grip on Sprint as passion shifts to AI and robots; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q EPS 2c; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 03/04/2018 – Sprint Chicago Challenges Local Corporations to Help Nonprofits Find Career Paths for Opportunity Youth

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.98 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Commercial Bank holds 0.69% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Serv owns 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,271 shares. Burney Com holds 0.01% or 1,094 shares. Private Tru Co Na invested in 5,875 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tdam Usa holds 19,758 shares. Whalerock Point Lc holds 0.68% or 5,383 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc owns 22,099 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,635 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 0.27% or 2,167 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore Communication holds 4,458 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 588 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,500 shares to 519,630 shares, valued at $72.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indo Tambangraya Megah Pt by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,050 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

