Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Position By $9.42 Million; RAINFOREST RESOURCES (RRIF) Shorts Up By 150%

RAINFOREST RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:RRIF) had an increase of 150% in short interest. RRIF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for RAINFOREST RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:RRIF)’s short sellers to cover RRIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 418 shares traded. Rainforest Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRIF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) stake by 61.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 28,536 shares as Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 75,000 shares with $24.81 million value, up from 46,464 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc (Call) now has $88.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 5.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) stake by 72,500 shares to 10,000 valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.93% above currents $72.93 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $57 target. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Incorporated reported 36,782 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 12,054 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.21% or 11,673 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 9,164 shares stake. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co owns 26,264 shares. Viking Fund Management has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eaton Vance stated it has 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,620 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Argent Tru holds 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,057 shares. Investec Asset reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Central Bancorp Trust holds 2,450 shares. Intact Management has 158,000 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp owns 1.24 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

