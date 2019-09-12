Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $6.62 Million; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Position in Apple (AAPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 98,937 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 96,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 68,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 81,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.87. About 793,869 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) (NYSE:AKS) by 290,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avedro Inc.