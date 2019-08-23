Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Its Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stake by $26.97 Million; Stock Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $588,800 as Stock Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.30 million shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 67,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 71,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 787,260 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 55,589 shares stake. Virtu Financial has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,830 shares. Mitchell Gp holds 1.77% or 191,010 shares. 86,139 are owned by Profund Advisors. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc invested 1.96% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.52% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 586,717 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 262,808 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 47,593 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,866 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.07% or 35,501 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 952,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 571,970 shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $423.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24M for 7.86 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.