Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Its Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Position by $525,000; Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $806,442

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 21,677 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 24,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $279. About 397,228 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 608,303 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,700 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Carroll Associates holds 46 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 36 shares. 50,993 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.32% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 207,247 shares. Agf America holds 1% or 129,851 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Piedmont Advsr reported 12,413 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Stephens Ar owns 24,564 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Nomura Holding, Japan-based fund reported 2,530 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc holds 0.02% or 194,309 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 44,200 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.13% or 11,269 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,966 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc. Cohen Steers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). L And S Advisors Inc holds 0.63% or 16,993 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 90,009 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Comm holds 0.8% or 507,376 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cohen Capital Mngmt owns 77,685 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd has 5,101 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 3.21% or 110,648 shares. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Telemus Limited Liability invested in 0.71% or 34,084 shares. Dsm Cap Ptnrs Lc invested in 2.67% or 660,871 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 31,894 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company has 3,026 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,629 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 25,280 shares to 175,540 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).