Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Holding by $500,000; Stock Declined; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Increased by $14.75 Million Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.76M market cap company. The stock increased 8.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.10M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Continental Building Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBPX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 39,495 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 438,200 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $25.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.